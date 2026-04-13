Dollar rises in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,150 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 153,600 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,500 dinars and bought it at 153,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,300 dinars and buying prices at 154,200 dinars.