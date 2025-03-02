USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar inched lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 147,800 IQD per $100, down from 148,500 IQD on Saturday.

Exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets recorded a selling price of 148,750 IQD per $100, with a buying price of 146,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 147,900 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 147,800 IQD.