USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates surged against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 142,450 IQD for $100, up from 142,150 IQD recorded on Monday.

In local currency exchange shops, the selling price rose to 143,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 141,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 142,400 IQD and the buying price was 142,200 IQD per $100.