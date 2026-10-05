Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 160,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 160,300 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 159,050 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 160,750 dinars and bought it at 159,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 160,150 dinars and buying prices at 160,100 dinars.