Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 160,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 159,050 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 157,950 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 159,500 dinars and bought it at 158,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 159,500 dinars and buying prices at 159,450 dinars.