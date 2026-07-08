USD/IQD exchange rates climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose in Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday, trading around 153,500 Iraqi dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 153,650 dinars per $100 at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 153,000 dinars on Tuesday's trading.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,000 dinars and bought it at 153,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar traded higher, with selling prices reaching 153,700 dinars per $100 and buying prices at 153,600 dinars.