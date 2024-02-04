US dollar drops against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates declined slightly against the Iraqi dinar with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, recording 152,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

The opening rate was 152,300 Iraqi dinars.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the selling price in exchange shops in Baghdad reached 153,000 dinars, while the purchase price settled at 151,000 dinars for 100 dollars.