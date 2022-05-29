Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. crude imports from Iraq soared last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-29T06:36:42+0000
U.S. crude imports from Iraq soared last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 282 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.886 million bpd last week, up by 5000 thousand bpd from 5.881 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 282 thousand bpd, 40 thousand bpd up from 242 thousand bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.498 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 872 and 588 thousand bpd, respectively.

Ecuador and Columbia supplied the U.S. with 250 and 218 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Brazil amounted to 139 thousand bpd only.

related

Iraq exported 12.829 million oil barrels to China in Jan 2022

Date: 2022-03-10 10:44:44
Iraq exported 12.829 million oil barrels to China in Jan 2022

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States dropped to zero bpd

Date: 2020-12-05 07:05:59
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States dropped to zero bpd

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week of December

Date: 2021-01-02 08:42:21
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in last week of December

Iraq Oil Exports to the US Falls

Date: 2021-02-27 07:08:22
Iraq Oil Exports to the US Falls

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in fourth week of February

Date: 2021-03-06 06:37:37
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in fourth week of February

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed in the fourth week of April

Date: 2021-05-01 09:39:04
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed in the fourth week of April

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease in the past week

Date: 2021-06-05 06:38:36
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decrease in the past week

Iraq to raise oil exports to 3.3 million bpd in January 2022, Minister says 

Date: 2021-12-30 10:34:16
Iraq to raise oil exports to 3.3 million bpd in January 2022, Minister says 