U.S. crude imports from Iraq soared last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 282 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.886 million bpd last week, up by 5000 thousand bpd from 5.881 million bpd the week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 282 thousand bpd, 40 thousand bpd up from 242 thousand bpd a week earlier.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.498 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 872 and 588 thousand bpd, respectively.

Ecuador and Columbia supplied the U.S. with 250 and 218 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Brazil amounted to 139 thousand bpd only.