Steady gold prices mark trading day in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ Foreign and Iraqi gold prices remained stable in the Baghdad and Erbil markets on Monday.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad remained unchanged this morning. The selling price for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 410,000 dinars, while the buying price was 406,000 dinars, mirroring Sunday's figures.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold maintained its stability at 380,000 dinars, with the buying price at 376,000 dinars.

In the goldsmiths' shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price for Iraqi gold fluctuated between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices held steady, with 24-carat gold at 385,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 365,000 dinars.

One mithqal = five grams.