Steady gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and local, have maintained stability in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil for the fourth consecutive day.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad showed that the selling price per 21-carat gold mithqal, which includes Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, reached 405,000 dinars. The buying price stood at 401,000 dinars, mirroring the prices from the previous day, Monday.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of a 21-carat Iraqi gold mithqal remained steady at 375,000 dinars, with a buying price of 371,000 dinars.

As for individual gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars. Meanwhile, the selling price of a 21-carat Iraqi gold mithqal fluctuated between 380,000 and 390,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained stable, with a selling price of 385,000 dinars for a 24-carat gold mithqal, 425,000 dinars for a 21-carat gold mithqal, and 365,000 dinars for an 18-carat gold mithqal.