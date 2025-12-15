20+ killed in Morocco flood disaster

Shafaq News - Rabat

At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Morocco's coastal province of Safi, Moroccan authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, authorities noted that the floods injured 32 people, most of whom have since been discharged from hospitals.

“One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweep away cars, and cut many roads,” the statement added.

The floods struck after a period of heavy rain and snowfall in the Atlas Mountains, following seven years of drought that had drained many of the country’s main reservoirs.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, 2024 was the hottest year on record across the Middle East and North Africa, with rising temperatures contributing to more intense weather events, including heavy rainfall. Official Moroccan data also showed that 2024 marked the country’s warmest year, with several months far above historical averages amid a persistent drought.