Stable gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in local markets in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, wholesale gold prices in Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 396,000 dinars per Iraqi dinar (IQD) 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price stood at 392,000 dinars per dinar. These prices were the same as those of the previous day, Tuesday.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price of one Iraqi dinar 21-carat gold remained steady at 366,000 dinars per dinar, while the buying price reached 361,000 dinars.

Regarding individual gold prices at jewelry stores, the selling price of one Gulf dinar 21-carat gold ranged between 400,000 dinars and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of one Iraqi dinar 21-carat gold ranged between 370,000 dinars and 380,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also remained stable. The selling price of one dinar 24-carat gold reached 365,000 dinars, the selling price of one dinar 22-carat gold stood at 430,000 dinars, the selling price of one dinar 21-carat gold was 410,000 dinars, and the selling price of one dinar 18-carat gold was 350,000 dinars.

It's worth mentioning that one mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.