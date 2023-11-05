Stabilized gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, have stabilized today, Sunday, November 5, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the prices of gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street in the capital Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price of 411,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, and a buying price of 407,000 dinars.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 381,000 dinars, and the buying price was 377,000 dinars.

As for the goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranges between 415,000 and 425,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold mithqal ranges between 385,000 and 395,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold mithqal was 523,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was sold at 463,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was sold at 403,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.