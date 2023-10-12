Stability in gold prices prevails in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both local and foreign varieties, remained stable in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday.
According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the wholesale gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street this morning indicated a selling price of 402,000 dinars for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 398,000 dinars. For Iraqi 21-carat gold, the selling price stood at 372,000 dinars, while the buying price was 368,000 dinars per mithqal.
Regarding individual gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while Iraqi 21-carat gold mithqal was sold between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.
In Erbil, gold prices also remained stable. The selling price for 24-carat gold mithqal was 500,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold was sold at 460,000 dinars, and 21-carat gold was priced at 440,000 dinars. 18-carat gold was available at 380,000 dinars per mithqal.
It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.