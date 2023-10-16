Slight decline in gold prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and domestic, witnessed a minor decline in Baghdad's local markets, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the wholesale gold prices in al-Nahr Street in Baghdad this morning revealed a selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 402,000 dinars, with a purchasing price of 398,000 dinars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 372,000 dinars, with a purchasing price of 368,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold fluctuates between 405,000 dinars and 415,000 dinars, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranges between 375,000 dinars and 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained stable, with the selling price for 24-carat gold standing at 510,000 dinars, 22-carat gold at 470,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 450,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 390,000 dinars.

It's worth noting that one mithqal of gold equals five grams.