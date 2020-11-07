One of Iraq's priorities is to develop the gas industry, oil Minister says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Saturday that one of its priorities is to develop investment projects for associated and free gas.

Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, said in a statement, "serious work is being done in implementing these projects despite the financial and economic challenges and difficulties, with cooperation between the government and specialized international companies."

It is noteworthy that the Ministry announced in 2016 that it would achieve self-sufficiency in producing liquid gas and export the quantities over the country's need, to provide additional financial resources.