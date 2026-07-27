Oil exports rank Iraq third among Arab nations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked third among the Arab world's largest exporters in 2025 with approximately $93 billion in exports, according to World Trade Organization data.

The United Arab Emirates led the rankings with $707 billion in exports, followed by Saudi Arabia at $311 billion, then Qatar came fourth at $89 billion, Kuwait fifth at $72 billion, and Oman sixth at $55 billion.

Egypt recorded $51 billion in exports, Morocco $50 billion, Algeria $45 billion, and Libya rounded out the top ten at $30 billion.

Gulf states continued to dominate the Arab exporters list, driven by oil and gas shipments, while Iraq maintained its position among the top three on the strength of petroleum exports, which account for 85-95% of its total trade.