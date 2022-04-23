Iraq's oil exports to the United States decreased to zero in the past week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed that Iraq did not export any oil to the United States in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imports oil 5.283 million bpd in the past week."

The top three source countries for U.S. import oil are Canada (3.465 million bpd), Mexico (488 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (255 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq is 266 thousand bpd, Ecuador 211 thousand bpd, Nigeria 191 thousand bpd, and from Columbia 332 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.