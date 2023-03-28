Iraq's oil exports to the US jump 98.93% in 2022

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration reported that Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached more than 113 million barrels in 2022. This represents a 98.93% increase compared to 2021, when oil exports amounted to 57.277 million barrels.

In 2020, exports to the US were 64.456 million barrels. The highest oil export rate to the United States in 2022 was recorded in July, with 16.611 million barrels, while the lowest was in March, at 6.330 million barrels.

In the past decade, the highest rate of Iraqi oil exports was in 2017, with 220.499 million barrels, while the lowest was in 2021.

It is worth noting that Iraq has been a key oil supplier to the United States, exporting nearly 10% of its oil to Washington. Moreover, it is one of the top ten exporting countries to the US, alongside Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

However, the relationship between the two countries has also been marked by tensions and disagreements over oil exports.

Iraq has sought to increase its oil exports and diversify its customer base, including by forging closer ties with countries like China and Russia. The United States has expressed concern that Iraq's growing relations with these countries could undermine its regional strategic influence.

Overall, the relationship between Iraq and the United States in oil exports is complex and influenced by various economic and geopolitical factors.