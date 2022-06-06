Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. crude imports from Iraq hiked in May, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-06T06:17:39+0000
U.S. crude imports from Iraq hiked in May, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq averaged 294 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in May, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its monthly report.

According to the report, May imports from Iraq amounted to 9.114 million barrels, up from 5.52 million barrels (average 184 bpd).

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. averaged 326 thousand bpd in the first week of May, then 242 thousand bpd in the second. It jumped to 282 bpd in the third; then it returned to 326 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked fourth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

related

Iraq's oil exports to the United States decreased to zero in the past week

Date: 2022-04-23 09:09:24
Iraq's oil exports to the United States decreased to zero in the past week

Iraq yields 10.55 billion dollars from crude sales in April, SOMO survey 

Date: 2022-05-01 15:14:24
Iraq yields 10.55 billion dollars from crude sales in April, SOMO survey 