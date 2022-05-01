Iraq yields 10.55 billion dollars from crude sales in April, SOMO survey 

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed 10.55 billion dollars from oil sales in April 2022, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 101,390,606 barrels, yielding 10.55 million dollars, the SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 98,100,42 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 991,000,060 barrels.

Iraq's daily oil exports stood at 3.38 million barrels a day, averaging $104.091 a barrel, according to the survey.