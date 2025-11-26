SOMO: Iraq’s oil exports surpass 1B barrels in 10 months

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s oil exports exceeded one billion barrels during the first ten months of 2025, the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Wednesday.

According to SOMO’s statistics, total exports from January to October reached 1,029,213,454 barrels, averaging 102,921,345 barrels per month and approximately 3.43 million barrels per day.

Exports from the Basra and central fields, shipped through the southern terminals, accounted for 1,005,380,183 barrels during this period.

The data showed that 3,138,271 barrels were exported from the modern Kirkuk depot to Jordan, while 5,834,864 barrels were exported from the Kurdistan Region through Ceyhan Port following the resumption of its shipments after a three-year halt.

SOMO noted that oil revenues for the eight months from March to November reached $55.852 billion.

Separately, the Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday that Iraq earned more than $7 billion in revenues from crude oil sales in October.

Ministry figures showed that exports in October — including condensates — totaled 110,923,047 barrels, generating more than $7.030 billion.

According to the monthly report, exports from fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 104,816,106 barrels, while exports from the Kurdistan Region through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port totaled 5,834,864 barrels, and shipments to Jordan reached 272,077 barrels.