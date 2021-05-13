Iraq's APG amounted to +2500 million scf daily in April 2021, Ministry of Oil says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday, that the associated gas production (APG) in April 2021 amounted to more than 2500 million standard cubic feet (scf) per day.

The ministry said in a report published today on its official website, "the associated gas production by oil companies throughout Iraq for April reached 2601scf per day," indicating, "flaring amounted to 1,406 million scf per day."

"The production of the North and Central Oil Company of associated gas amounted to 331 million scf per day, of which 166 million scf flared per day, while the associated gas production from Basra and Dhi Qar and Maysan oil reached 2270 scf per day, 1406 million scf get flared daily."

The ministry indicated that Iraq's production of dry and liquid gas stood at 1,074 and 5320 million scf per day, respectively.

Initial estimates of the Ministry of Oil reveal that Iraqi reserves are estimated at 132 trillion cubic feet of gas. 70% of Iraqi gas is associated with oil extraction for processing. Iraq has the 11th largest gas reserves worldwide.