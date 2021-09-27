Iraq exported +6bn dollar worth of oil last August

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced the final statistics of oil exports and the revenues achieved during August.

The Ministry said in a statement that according to the final statistics issued by SOMO, the quantity of crude oil exports for August reached 94,660,239 barrels, with revenues of 6,553, 762 dollars.

The statistics indicated that the total quantities of crude oil exported during August from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 91,655, 930 barrels, while the Kirkuk fields exported 3,004,309 barrels, on an average price of 69,235$ per barrel.

"The total exported quantities of crude oil shipments at a price premium achieved additional revenues of 130,990,954 dollars", the Ministry said.

It pointed out that the exported quantities were loaded by 35 international companies of different nationalities.