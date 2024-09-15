Iraq's SOMO exports over two million tons of oil derivatives in Q2 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) announced the export of more than two million tons of oil derivatives during the second quarter of 2024.

According to a report, SOMO stated that "Iraq exported 2,633,928 tons of oil derivatives from April through June 2024."

The company detailed that Iraq exported 2,220,413 tons of fuel oil and 413,515 tons of naphtha during this period. However, no sulfur exports were recorded.

Naphtha is an intermediate product used in either petrochemical production—such as manufacturing ethylene or aromatics—or for gasoline production through refining processes like reforming or isomerization.