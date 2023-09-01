Iraq's SOMO Rrports August oil exports and revenues

Shafaq News/ Iraq's State Oil Marketing Company, SOMO, announced the total oil exports and revenues achieved for August 2023.

According to SOMO's data, Iraq's total crude oil exports for August reached 106,122,874 barrels, generating revenues of $8.846 billion.

Most crude oil exports, totaling 105,236,963 barrels, came from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq. 464,725 barrels were exported to Jordan, and 421,186 barrels originated from Qayyarah.

The average daily quantity of exported oil in August averaged 3,423,000 barrels daily, with the average price per barrel at $83.35.