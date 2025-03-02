Iraq's SOMO exports over four million tons of oil derivatives in Q4 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) announced exporting more than 4 million tons of oil derivatives during the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to a report, SOMO stated that "Iraq exported 4,465,769 tons of oil derivatives from October through December 2024."

The company confirmed that fuel oil exports reached 4.216 million tonnes in the fourth quarter, up from 2.796 million tonnes in the same period of 2023.

Iraq also exported 194,637 tonnes of naphtha during this period. However, no sulfur exports were recorded.

Naphtha is an intermediate product used in either petrochemical production—such as manufacturing ethylene or aromatics—or for gasoline production through refining processes like reforming or isomerization.