Iraq to produce fuel from tire recycling

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-18T11:05:38+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Al-Khabaz, inaugurated on Sunday a tire recycling project in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate.

  The minister said during a press conference held today, that this factory is the first in Iraq to produce materials from tire waste, adding that it serves the environment and produces many useful materials.

  Al-Khabaz added that the factory will be also producing fuel (mixture of gasoline and kerosene), which is new in the world of industries in Iraq.

