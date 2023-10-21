Iraqi oil exports to the US drop, Canada tops list of American oil suppliers

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration reported a decrease in Iraq's oil exports to the United States over the past week. According to the administration's data, US crude oil imports from eight major countries averaged 4.975 million barrels per day, a decline of 324,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week's 5.299 million barrels.

Iraq's oil exports to the US saw a significant drop, averaging 127,000 barrels per day last week, down by 120,000 barrels per day from the previous week's 247,000 barrels per day.

Canada remained the largest oil supplier to the United States, providing an average of 3.723 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with 609,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia's oil exports to the US averaged 208,000 barrels per day, and Colombia supplied an average of 150,000 barrels per day.

The United States imported 63,000 barrels per day from Brazil, 48,000 barrels per day from Nigeria, and 47,000 barrels per day from Libya. No crude oil was imported from Russia or Ecuador during this period.