Oil edges lower as market weighs mixed supply signals

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-14T05:10:46+0000

Shafaq News / Oil prices fell on Thursday, after rising sharply in the first half of the week, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks against tightening global supply. Brent futures were down 45 cents, or 0.4%, at $108.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were off 69 cents, or 0.7%, at $103.56 a barrel at 0354 GMT. Both contracts on Wednesday had shrugged off a large build in U.S. crude inventories to end the trading session roughly 4% higher. However, the oil complex is heavily focused on the short term and fears of supply shortages are crowding out that view, she said. The International Energy Agency on Wednesday warned that from May onwards roughly 3 million barrels per day of Russian oil could be shut-in due to sanctions or voluntary embargoes. The probability of a EU ban on Russian oil being agreed may be almost zero, but no one will be able or wanting to say that clearly, Hari said. At the same time, major global trading houses are also planning to curtail crude and fuel purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies in May, Reuters reported on Wednesday. (Reuters)

related

Allawi: oil volatility exacerbated Iraq's "chronic" crises

Date: 2022-03-26 18:02:58

Expert: What we are witnessing is the worst in oil market since the Second World War

Date: 2020-03-19 10:24:51

Oil jumps to an 11-month height and KSA cuts support

Date: 2021-01-12 11:42:15

Oil prices ease as investors wait for assessment of Omicron's impact

Date: 2021-12-08 05:57:09

Oil trades at six-week high with demand optimism spurring rally

Date: 2021-04-29 20:48:55

Oil prices: a second week of gains

Date: 2020-08-14 08:04:32

Oil Rallies as Trump Returns To The White House

Date: 2020-10-06 15:47:01

Crude Oil Steadies After Four-Day Slump

Date: 2021-08-18 06:24:09