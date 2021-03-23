Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil drops on concerns European COVID-19 issues to crimp demand

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-23T06:24:19+0000
Oil drops on concerns European COVID-19 issues to crimp demand
Shafaq News / Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday on concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow a recovery in fuel demand and as producers cut prices, indicating ample oil supply, Reuters reported.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 62 cents, or 1%, to $60.94 a barrel at 0149 GMT. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.

Brent crude futures for May dropped by 68 cents, or 1.1% to $63.94, erasing a 9 cent gain in the previous session.Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday on concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow a recovery in fuel demand and as producers cut prices, indicating ample oil supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 62 cents, or 1%, to $60.94 a barrel at 0149 GMT. The April contract expired on Monday at $61.55, up 13 cents from Friday, after plunging more than 6% last week.

Brent crude futures for May dropped by 68 cents, or 1.1% to $63.94, erasing a 9 cent gain in the previous session.

"(The declines) are to do with vaccine rollout issues and lockdowns in Europe," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

Germany, Europe's biggest oil consumer, is expected to extend restrictions on shopping and travel into April to contain a third wave of COVID-19 infections, which has led economists to cut their growth forecasts.

Extended lockdowns are being driven by the threat of a third wave of infections, with a new variant of the virus on the continent.

"This is heightening fears that the pessimistic forecasts from both the International Energy Agency and the EIA (Energy Information Administration) recently could eventuate," ANZ Research said in a note.

The Paris-based IEA last week cut its forecast for crude demand in 2021 by 2.5 million barrels per day, while the EIA forecast global oil supply would surpass demand in the second half of 2021.

Physical crude markets are indicating that demand is lower much more than the futures market.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, on Monday cut its official selling prices for April-loading cargoes, suggesting that suppliers are trying to encourage sales. Angola, the continent's second-biggest producer and a key supplier to China, still has some April cargoes that remain unsold, indicating a lack of interest from Chinese refiners.

related

Oil is settling near its lowest level in two months

Date: 2020-09-08 06:00:23
Oil is settling near its lowest level in two months

Oil will be priced at 45$ a barrel in the 2021 budget law, MP says

Date: 2020-11-25 18:22:39
Oil will be priced at 45$ a barrel in the 2021 budget law, MP says

Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

Date: 2021-02-05 10:38:17
Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts

Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

Date: 2020-08-23 09:40:29
Iraq ranks 29th in the lowest oil prices list

Iraqi ministry of oil launches fuel card No. 4 for white oil

Date: 2020-10-20 07:25:27
Iraqi ministry of oil launches fuel card No. 4 for white oil

Oil dipped amid concerns of rising COVID-19 cases worldwide

Date: 2021-01-12 06:14:02
Oil dipped amid concerns of rising COVID-19 cases worldwide

Iraq implements more than 100% of its required cuts of oil

Date: 2020-09-18 07:22:03
Iraq implements more than 100% of its required cuts of oil

Oil demand declines as U.S. Stockpiles rises

Date: 2020-12-09 06:09:17
Oil demand declines as U.S. Stockpiles rises