Minister of Oil expects to add 1,000 million cubic feet to Iraq's gas production rate

Shafaq News / The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, announced on Wednesday the addition of 1,000 million cubic feet to the country's natural gas production through the activation of the fifth licensing round contracts.

This announcement was made during his participation in the third international conference held at the University of Baghdad, under the theme "Iraq - Climate Change, Security, and Development Implications."

Abdul Ghani stated during the conference sessions that the Ministry of Oil is implementing several planned projects to utilize associated gas and convert it into clean energy, particularly in the fields of Basra Oil Company and the fields of Maysan Oil Company and Dhi Qar Oil Company, to use it in electricity generation to reduce harmful emissions. The Ministry is also focusing on developing the free gas fields in al-Anbar and Diyala.

He further added that the Ministry had signed an important contract with the French company Total to invest in 600 million standard cubic feet of gas. Additionally, the draft of the Nahran Bin Omar gas field investment project in Basra governorate has been completed and will be submitted to the Ministerial Energy Council for approval.

The Oil Minister also noted that the Ministry, as part of the government program, activated the contracts of the fifth licensing round and signed contracts with the winning companies, which are expected to add 1,000 million cubic feet of gas. Furthermore, international companies have been invited to participate in the "additional" fifth and sixth licensing rounds to increase the national gas production.