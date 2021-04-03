Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the Fourth week of March

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States decreased to 88 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5,504 thousand bpd in the fourth week of March."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.666 million bpd), Mexico (494 thousand bpd), Saudi Arabia (345 thousand bpd) and Brazil (291 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Ecuador is 247 thousand bpd, and from Russia 165 thousand bpd, Colombia 122 thousand bpd, and Nigeria 86 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.