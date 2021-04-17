Iraq’ oil exports to the United States decline in the second week of April

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States decreased to 223 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5,286 thousand bpd in the second week of April."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.369 million bpd), Mexico (739 thousand bpd), Ecuador (295 thousand bpd) and Iraq (223 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Colombia is 209 thousand bpd, and from Russia 143 thousand bpd, Saudi Arabia 189 thousand bpd, and Nigeria 129 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.