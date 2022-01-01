Iraq' oil exports to the United States dropped in the past week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq exported 268 million bpd of oil to the United States in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imports oil 6.170 million bpd in the past week."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (4,032 thousand bpd), Mexico (648 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (609 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Ecuador 308 thousand bpd, Nigeria 58 thousand bpd, Brazil 63 thousand bpd and from Columbia 184 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.