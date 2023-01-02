Iraq yields +7.6 billion dollars from crude sales in December, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 7.6 billion dollars from oil sales in December 2022, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 103,281,459 barrels, yielding 7.606 billion dollars, the SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 100,735,151 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed 2,223,338 barrels.

"The average price of an oil barrel stood at $73.644," the survey said.