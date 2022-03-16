Report

Iraq ranks 2nd among Greece top oil suppliers

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-16T06:10:39+0000
Shafaq News / Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner, has clinched an initial deal to get additional crude oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, to further secure the smooth supply of the Greek market with fuel, sources from the refiner said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia accounted for 8% of Hellenic's crude oil feedstock last year, its fifth biggest supplier after Kazakhstan, Iraq, Russia and Egypt.

Hellenic bought some 2.5 million tonnes of Russian crude, about 18% of its total crude supplies, last year and has said it could replace it with similar grades mostly from the Middle East if needed.

(Reuters)

