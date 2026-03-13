Kirkuk crude exports to Turkiye restart via Kurdistan route

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Oil exports from Kirkuk fields to Turkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan resumed on Friday through the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline network after a four-day halt, a source at Iraq’s state-run North Oil Company told Shafaq News.

The source described the restart as gradual, with initial export volumes estimated at about 100,000 barrels per day, expected to rise in the coming days as pumping operations stabilize.

Technical teams at the company monitored the export system during the suspension and coordinated with authorities in the Kurdistan Region, helping restore flows after the temporary stoppage.

Earlier this week, an oil-sector source told our agency that exports from fields in the Kurdistan Region and Kirkuk through the Iraq–Turkiye pipeline had been temporarily suspended after several companies operating in the Region halted production, reducing the crude available for export.

