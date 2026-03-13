Netanyahu taps Dermer to lead Lebanon talks

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Ron Dermer to oversee the Lebanon portfolio amidst the ongoing war, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to Channel 12, Dermer, a former minister and ex-ambassador to the US, will be responsible for managing discussions with the Trump administration on the matter. He is also expected to lead any prospective negotiations with the Lebanese government should they commence in the coming weeks.

“The Israeli army is preparing for a large-scale ground operation in Lebanon and plans to call up additional reservists to establish a buffer zone inside Lebanese territory," the channel added.

Earlier, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is ready to enter negotiations with Israel under international sponsorship, while expressing readiness to negotiate, but said he had not received any response from “the other side.”