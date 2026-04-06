Jordan industrial exports hit $2.45B in Q1 2026

Shafaq News- Amman

Jordan’s industrial exports rose 2.9% in the first quarter of 2026, totalling 1.741 billion dinars ($2.45 billion), with Iraq remaining one of the main destinations, the Amman Chamber of Industry reported on Monday.

According to the data shared, Arab markets continued to dominate Jordan’s export landscape, accounting for 869 million dinars ($1.22B). Iraq, alongside Saudi Arabia and Egypt, ranked among the leading importers. By region, North America followed with 228 million dinars ($320M), while non-Arab Asian markets reached 387 million dinars ($544M), and the European Union stood at 129 million dinars ($181M).

Growth extended across eight industrial sectors, led by pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, which climbed 23.9%. In contrast, plastics and rubber posted the slowest increase, edging up just 0.6%.

Not all sectors, however, recorded gains. Exports from engineering, electrical, and information technology industries dropped 35.8%, while leather and garment exports declined 4.2%, reflecting uneven performance across industrial categories.