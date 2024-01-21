Iraqi oil exports to the US halved last week: EIA

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States declined during the past seven days, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA's latest weekly data showed that U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 64,000 barrels per day (b/d) during the week, down by 64,000 b/d from the previous week's average of 128,000 b/d.

Total U.S. crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 6.201 million b/d during the week, up 692 million b/d from the previous week's average of 5.409 million b/d.

The EIA's data showed that the largest U.S. crude oil imports during the week came from Canada, at an average of 4.188 million b/d. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, at an average of 756 b/d. The United States also imported 413 b/d from Saudi Arabia, 264 b/d from Brazil, 212 b/d from Columbia, 147,000 b/d from Nigeria, 150,000 b/d from Ecuador, and 7,000 b/d from Libya.