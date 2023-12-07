Iraqi oil exports to the US surpass 70 million barrels in seven months

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday that Iraqi oil exports to the United States soared in 2023, exceeding 70 million barrels in the first seven months alone.

According to the EIA, Iraqi exports to the US comprised both crude oil and refined products, totaling 70.230 million barrels between March and September 2023. This represents a steady increase in exports, with month-on-month comparisons showing a slight dip in September (9.843 million barrels) compared to August (9.905 million barrels), but still significantly higher than July (9.407 million barrels).