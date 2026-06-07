Iraqi oil exports to US resume at 43,000 bpd

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US imports of crude oil from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, rose to 43,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week after no imports were recorded a week earlier, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The increase placed Iraq eighth among the 10 main suppliers of crude oil to the United States during the reporting week.

Canada remained the largest exporter to the US market with 3.677 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 568,000 bpd, Brazil at 414,000 bpd, Mexico at 323,000 bpd, Ecuador at 300,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia at 283,000 bpd, and Colombia at 167,000 bpd.

Nigeria followed Iraq with 23,000 bpd, while Libya ranked last among the listed suppliers with 8,000 bpd.