Iraqi oil exports to US declined last week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that US oil imports from Iraq fell to an average of 241,000 bpd last week, marking a decline of 104,000 bpd from the previous week's figure of 345,000 bpd.

The EIA report also showed that the total average of US crude oil imports from nine countries during the same week was 5.377 million bpd, down by 988,000 bpd from the previous week's average of 6.365 million bpd.

It also noted that the highest oil revenues to the US during the past week came from Canada, with an average of 3.59 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 450,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 376,000 bpd, and Ecuador with 242,000 bpd.

The EIA further reported that the US imported an average of 236,000 bpd of crude oil from Nigeria, 159,000 bpd from Colombia, 54,000 bpd from Brazil, and 24,000 bpd from Libya during the same week. However, the US did not import any crude oil from Russia.