Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, resumed at an average of 51,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week after falling to zero the previous week, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Overall US crude imports from 10 major suppliers averaged 4.949 million bpd, down from 6.437 million bpd a week earlier.

Canada remained the largest supplier at 3.252 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 583,000 bpd, Brazil at 319,000 bpd and Mexico at 238,000 bpd.

Imports from Guyana averaged 171,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 126,000 bpd, Argentina at 108,000 bpd, Colombia at 72,000 bpd and Nigeria at 29,000 bpd.