Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) launched a biometric traffic system on Sunday, enabling residents to register vehicles and transfer ownership electronically from home, the Interior Ministry said.

Hemin Mirani, head of the ministry’s administrative bureau (Diwan), said the project began operating at the General Traffic Directorate’s cargo vehicle department in Erbil and will gradually expand across the KRI. A dedicated application, he noted, will allow residents to complete procedures remotely once the necessary infrastructure and technology are in place, while electronic contracts for vehicle sales and purchases will be integrated into the platform.

New registration cards, similar in size to driving licenses, will include enhanced security features that meet international standards.

The ministry also extended the deadline for completing registration and ownership transfers from 60 to 90 days to reduce cases in which vehicles remain under previous owners’ names, according to Mirani, who cited one case involving 1,280 vehicles still registered to a deceased person.

Transaction fees will remain unchanged.

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