Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency arrested more than 10 suspects, including government employees and contractors, over an alleged network that forged property documents and illegally converted agricultural land for sale in western Baghdad, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Operating in Baghdad’s Al-Karkh area, the group reportedly cleared farmland, divided it into plots, and misled buyers about its legal status before selling the properties for large sums, according to the ministry.

Security forces seized falsified records and deeds, along with substantial amounts of money obtained through the scheme, although the ministry did not disclose the sum.

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