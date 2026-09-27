Shafaq News- Baghdad

Washington has warned Baghdad that continuing to receive Iranian airline flights at Iraqi airports could expose them to US sanctions, a senior Iraqi government source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The US side conveyed to the Iraqi government that punitive measures would not be limited to Iranian airlines already subject to sanctions, but could also extend to any entity or airport that provides services to, or facilitates the operation of, flights by those airlines, including landing, ground handling, refueling, and other services linked to the flights, the source said.

The warning reportedly put the Iraqi government under pressure to avoid exposing its aviation sector to US sanctions, prompting Baghdad to take steps to stop receiving flights operated by Iranian airlines.

"Baghdad is dealing with the issue as a matter of sovereignty, economics, and security at the same time," he said, noting that the decision to halt the flights was not linked to an Iraqi political position on air traffic with Iran.

At the same time, the Iraqi government is seeking to address the consequences of the decision through negotiations with the US, pursuing exemptions that would allow some flights to continue for specific humanitarian and civilian purposes, without exposing Iraqi airports or companies operating there to sanctions, he added.

Washington sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets on Sept. 8, focusing on airlines and foreign networks it accused of supporting Tehran's aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo.

No nationwide Iraqi halt had initially been announced, although Najaf, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports suspended flights to and from Iran.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's office also confirmed that Baghdad was negotiating with Washington to secure exemptions for some Iraqi airports and restore flights for medical treatment, education, religious visits, and other civilian travel.

Earlier today, an informed source told Shafaq News on condition of anonymity that Iraq's Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary bloc, will meet on Sunday evening with Al-Zaidi to discuss the suspension of Iranian flights at Iraqi airports and its political repercussions.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations