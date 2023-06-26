Iraqi and Foreign Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad, Stabilize in Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices experienced an upward trend in the local markets of Baghdad on Monday while remaining stable in the markets of Erbil, signaling fluctuations in the precious metal's value amid economic uncertainties.
According to a report by Shafaq News agency, wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in the capital city of Baghdad saw an increase. The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 397,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 393,000 dinars. In comparison, prices on Sunday were 393,000 dinars for the same weight.
Furthermore, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold rose to 367,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 363,000 dinars.
In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price for a 21-carat weight of Gulf gold ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price for an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.
In contrast, gold prices in the markets of Erbil remained stable. The selling price for 24-carat gold stood at 465,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was priced at 430,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 350,000 dinars.