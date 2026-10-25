Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq's cargo ship Basra arrived at Umm Qasr Port on Sunday carrying containers from the UAE, marking the resumption of the Iraqi Line's commercial shipping service after decades, the Ministry of Transport said.

Ahmed Jassim, director general of the State Company for Maritime Transport, said the vessel arrived from Jebel Ali Port in the UAE. The restored service will increase cargo traffic between Iraqi and Emirati ports, offer traders and importers more shipping options, and facilitate imports and exports.

The UAE accounted for 8.1% of Iraq's non-oil goods imports in 2025, ranking third after China and Iran, according to Iraq's General Authority for Statistics and Geographic Information Systems.